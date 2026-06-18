'This Was Not Easy’: Trump's Remarks Moments Before Signing Historic US-Iran Peace Deal at France's Versailles

US President Donald Trump signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran on Wednesday, marking a major step toward ending months of conflict between the two countries. Moments before putting pen to paper, Trump acknowledged the difficult road to the agreement, saying, "This was not easy, that I can tell you."

The remarks came as Trump signed the document during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles in France, a venue known for hosting historic agreements that have ended wars and resolved international disputes.

'It's Signed': Trump Announces Deal After Versailles Dinner

Following this, Trump declares that “It’s signed" as he the dinner at Versailles after his participation in the G7 Summit in France.

Another video released by a White House aide showed Trump seated beside Macron as he signed a physical copy of the agreement.

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After signing, Trump handed the document and pen to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as those present applauded the moment.

While the agreement is being hailed as a diplomatic breakthrough, Trump also reportedly left open the possibility of future military action if negotiations fail.

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Pezeshkian Signs on Behalf of Iran

In Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian formally signed the agreement on behalf of Iran.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency published photographs showing Pezeshkian holding the signed document bearing both his signature and Trump's, signalling Tehran's commitment to the preliminary framework.

Iranian officials have described the agreement as a step toward reducing tensions while safeguarding the country's interests during future negotiations.

Pakistan Claims Key Mediation Role

Pakistan, which played a major role in facilitating talks between Washington and Tehran, confirmed that the agreement comes into force immediately.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the accord formally ends active hostilities and opens the door for negotiations on long-standing disputes, including Iran's nuclear programme and sanctions.

The agreement is widely referred to as the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding" due to Pakistan's role in bringing both sides to the negotiating table.

Uncertainty Over Planned Switzerland Ceremony

While the White House had initially planned a formal signing ceremony in Switzerland on June 19, the event's future remains unclear following Wednesday's signing at Versailles.

Conflicting statements from the United States, Iran and Pakistan have created uncertainty over whether an additional ceremony will still take place.

However, officials from both countries have confirmed that the agreement signed by Trump and Pezeshkian is already in effect.

Key highlights of the 14-point MoU