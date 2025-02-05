'We Will Own It': Donald Trump Announces US Will Take Over Gaza Strip | Image: AP

Washington: After a fragile ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he plans to ‘take over Gaza’ during a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu .

Trump Announces Plan to ‘Take Over Gaza,’ Suggests Relocating Palestinians

Trump dismissed the idea of displaced Palestinians returning to Gaza, saying, “You can’t live in Gaza right now. I think we need another location.” He proposed resettling Palestinians elsewhere while redeveloping the region into what he called the ‘Riviera of the Middle East.’

Trump’s remarks have drawn sharp reactions from US allies in the Middle East, including Egypt and Jordan. These nations have warned that displacing Palestinians would destabilize the region, potentially escalating tensions and undermining long-standing efforts toward a two-state solution.

Despite these concerns, Trump maintains that Palestinians have “no alternative” but to leave what he described as a “big pile of rubble.” His administration has also downplayed the viability of the current ceasefire agreement’s three-to-five-year reconstruction timeline, calling it unfeasible.

But Trump said he believes Egypt and Jordan—as well as other countries, which he did not name—will ultimately agree to take in Palestinians.

It's all Death in Gaza: Trump

“You look over the decades, it’s all death in Gaza,” Trump said. "This has been happening for years. It’s all death. If we can get a beautiful area to resettle people, permanently, in nice homes where they can be happy and not be shot and not be killed and not be knifed to death like what’s happening in Gaza.”

Trump also said he isn’t ruling out deploying U.S. troops to support reconstruction of Gaza. He envisions “long-term” U.S. ownership of a redevelopment of the territory.

“We’ll do what is necessary,” Trump said about the possibility of deploying American troops to fill any security vacuum.

Netanyahu Backs Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's plan for the United States to take control over the Palestinian territory of the Gaza strip could "change history."

At a joint press conference at the White House, Netanyahu said "it's worth paying attention to this" idea and added that it's "something that could change history."

Trump-Netanyahu Meeting Amid Fragile Cease-fire Between Israel-Gaza

Trump’s statements come amid ongoing ceasefire talks and efforts to accelerate humanitarian aid into Gaza after over 15 months of conflict. His comments suggest a more direct US involvement, with speculation that American forces could be deployed to oversee Gaza’s redevelopment.