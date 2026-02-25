Welcome My Dear Friend': PM Netanyahu Greets PM Modi With Warm Hug

Tel Aviv: In a warm gesture reflecting the strengthening of ties between the two nations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended a heartfelt welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for his two-day state visit.

Taking to the social media platform X, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu shared a video of PM Modi's arrival, stating, "Welcome to Israel my dear friend @narendramodi".

The post, which featured the Indian and Israeli flags alongside a "Namaste" emoji, underscored the personal rapport between the two leaders as the visit commenced at Netanyahu's invitation to further strengthen the "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership" between the two nations.

Upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, Prime Minister Modi received a Guard of Honour. Reflecting the close personal bond shared by the two leaders, Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara Netanyahu, personally welcomed the Prime Minister, with the two leaders exchanging a warm hug.

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar was also among the high-level officials present to receive Prime Minister Modi. Ahead of his departure, Prime Minister Modi described the visit as an opportunity to further deepen bilateral ties. "India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years," his statement noted, highlighting the trajectory of the relationship.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister stated that he is looking forward to discussions with his Israeli counterpart aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors. Earlier, the anticipation of the visit was visible on the ground, as the streets of Jerusalem carried a familiar buzz. Tricolours were tucked into shopfronts, community leaders coordinated welcome gatherings, and conversations in Hindi echoed through neighbourhoods where the Indian community forms a visible presence.

During the high-profile visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and will also address the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. Ahead of this historic address at the Israeli Parliament, Prime Minister Modi will hold a brief meeting with Netanyahu today.

Advertisement

This sentiment of mutual respect was echoed by Israeli President Herzog, who had previously expressed his eagerness for PM Modi's visit, stating that the country and its people look forward to welcoming him. In a post on X, Herzog shared Prime Minister Modi's departure statement, extending a warm message that underlined the close ties.