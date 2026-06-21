'We’ll Hit Iran Very Hard': Trump Warns Iran to Rein in Lebanon 'Proxies', Threatens Harsher Strikes Amid Vance-Led Talks in Geneva

Washington, D.C.: President Donald J. Trump issued a sharp warning to Iran on Sunday via Truth Social, demanding that Tehran immediately halt its support for proxies in Lebanon or face escalated U.S. military action.

In the post, Trump wrote: “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The statement comes as Vice President JD Vance engages in high-level discussions in Geneva, Switzerland, focused on implementing a recent U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding aimed at pausing hostilities following months of conflict. The talks have been complicated by ongoing violence involving Iranian-backed groups in Lebanon, including reported clashes and rocket fire along the Israeli border.

U.S. officials have emphasized the need for Iran to curb funding and operational support for proxies such as Hezbollah as part of broader efforts to stabilize the region and advance the fragile ceasefire framework. The June memorandum reportedly includes provisions for reopening key waterways, sanctions relief tied to compliance, and measures addressing Iran's nuclear activities.

Advertisement

Trump's latest remarks reference recent U.S. strikes on Iranian targets and underscore a "maximum pressure" approach to enforcement, even as diplomatic channels remain active.

Iranian responses to the U.S. overtures have been mixed, with reports of demands for guarantees regarding Lebanon before deeper commitments. Israeli actions against Hezbollah targets have added further strain to the negotiations.