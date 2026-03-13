West Asia War: Netanyahu Says Israeli Attacks Have Killed Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said Israeli strikes had killed several senior Iranian nuclear scientists and targeted key elements of Iran’s missile and nuclear programmes, as Israel continued a fresh wave of air attacks across the country.

In a video address, Netanyahu said the military operation, dubbed “Rising Lion,” had inflicted “extensive damage” on Iran’s missile stockpiles and manufacturing facilities, and delivered a “severe blow” to scientists involved in developing nuclear weapons.

The Israeli leader said additional scientists linked to the programme had also been targeted in recent strikes. “In operation ‘Rising Lion’ we also broke through for the first time the path to extensive damage, both to the huge missile stockpile of Iran and also to the manufacturing plants of additional missiles. We did the same regarding its nuclear project, including a severe blow to the senior Iranian scientists who led the development of the atomic bombs intended to destroy us. They are no longer here, and by the way, we have hit a few more now,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel said it had carried out another “wide-scale” round of airstrikes across Iran, releasing footage that it said showed attacks on Iranian drone stockpiles.

Netanyahu also criticised Iran’s leadership, describing the country’s new supreme leader as a “puppet of the Revolutionary Guards” who cannot appear in public. “Within a short time we eliminated the tyrant Khamanei and also many senior figures in the terror regime.”

Addressing the Iranian public directly, he said Israel’s actions were aimed at creating conditions that could allow people in Iran to challenge the government.

“We are working to create the conditions for the Iranian people so that they can remove the cruel tyranny regime that has oppressed them for almost half a century,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israeli strikes on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij were intended to give citizens “the space needed to go out to the streets.”

“We are creating the optimal conditions for the fall of the regime,” he said.