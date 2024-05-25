Published 20:41 IST, May 25th 2024
Car Bomb in Syrian Capital Kills 1. Drone Strike Near Lebanon Border Targets 2 Vehicles
Syria has accused Israel of carrying out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts but Israel has rarely acknowledged such strikes.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Several airstrikes have hit Damascus' Mazze over the past months, mostly targeting Iranian officials. | Image: Unsplash/ Representative
