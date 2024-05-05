Dozens of Rockets Fired at Northern Israel as Hezbollah Retaliates Against South Lebanon Air Strike

Advertisement

Jerusalem: At least 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon at the Gailee Panhandle in northern Israel on Sunday afternoon, Times of Israel reported quoting a statement by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). This followed an attack earlier in the day on Kiryat Shmona which involved the use of 20 rockets. Hezbollah, the Iran-aligned militant group operating out of Lebanon, has claimed responsibility for both attacks, claiming that they were made in retaliation against an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal.

The attacks were reportedly carried out using a combination of Soviet-era Katyusha rockets and Iranian Falaq rockets. The Times of Israel said that no injuries were reported as a result of the second attack though a report from the Jerusalem Post did note that the rockets had ignited wildfires after some of them fell in open areas.

Advertisement

As for the earlier attack, the Jerusalem Post said that at least two people were injured as a result of the rockets, with the munitions reportedly striking several buildings throughout Kiryat Shmona.

Israel and Hezbollah have frequently exchanged fire since the start of the Gaza conflict following the events of October 7, with the latter often targeting towns and settlements in northern Israel which has led to mass evacuations in the past.