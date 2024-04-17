Advertisement

Jerusalem: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF), on Tuesday evening, confirmed that it had killed a senior Hezbollah commander in an airstrike in the Lebanese town of Ain Baal. The commander in question has been identified as Ismail Yosef Baz, supposedly the commander of the coastal sector of Hezbollah. The IDF noted in its statement that Baz's position within the organisation is roughly equivalent to that of a Brigadier General in a regular military. Lebanese media reports, without specifying the identity of the deceased, said that one person had been killed and two others injured in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in Ain Baal, some 15 km away from the nation's border with Israel.

מוקדם יותר היום צה״ל תקף וחיסל באמצעות כלי טיס של חיל האוויר במרחב עין בעאל שבלבנון את המחבל איסמאעיל יוסף באז, מפקד גזרת החוף בארגון הטרור.



איסמאעיל שימש כגורם בכיר וותיק בזרוע הצבאית של חיזבאללה במספר תפקידים. דרגתו הנוכחית מקבילה לדרגת מח"ט >> pic.twitter.com/UzL6qkqGu0 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline)

According to the IDF statement, Baz was involved in the “promotion and planning of launching rockets and anti-tank missiles towards the State of Israel from the coastal area in Lebanon.” In recent months, Israel has made several successful strikes against Hezbollah commanders. Late last month, the IDF reported that it had killed Ismail al-Zin, commander of a elite Hezbollah anti-tank unit. Just two days prior to this, the IDF had reported a succesful strike on Ali Abed Akhsan Naim, the deputy commander of Hezbollah's rocket unit.

In a related incident, the IDF also confirmed a drone strike within Israeli territory, with two-explosve laden drones reportedly impacting areas near the community of Beit Hillel. According to a report by the Times of Israel, Hezbollah claimed that it had targeted an Iron Dome battery in the area. Three people were reportedly injured in the attack and the IDF is investigating the incident.

