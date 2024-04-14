Advertisement

Iran-Israel Tensions LIVE UPDATES: Iran's UN mission declared that its recent attack, purportedly in response to an Israeli assault on the Iranian consulate in Syria, has been concluded. This declaration was accompanied by a warning to Israel against any potential retaliatory measures. Tensions between the two nations have escalated dramatically, fueled by a series of military actions and inflammatory rhetoric. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has lifted order for Israelis to stay near safe rooms, indicating Iran attack over for now

The Israeli army reported that Iran had launched multiple drones into Israeli territory, while Iran's Revolutionary Guard simultaneously took responsibility for missile strikes against Israel. The scale of the alleged attacks is huge, with nearly 150 missiles and 600 suicide drones reportedly used. Of the 331 missiles and drones launched by Iran at Israel: 185 out of 185 Kamikaze Drones were shot down, 103 out of 110 Ballistic Missiles were shot down, 36 out of 36 Cruise Missiles were shot down, 7 Ballistic Missile impacts have been recorded on Israeli territory.



The visual below shows Israelis running in panic following the attack.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a strong statement via social media, condemning Israel as a "malicious Zionist regime" and vowing retribution. "The Zionist regime will be punished", the supremo said. In response to these developments, Israel's war cabinet has authorized military action against what they termed "Iranian aggression." Prime Minister Netanyahu in his address spoke about a zero-tolerance stance, warning that no mercy would be shown towards 'any Iranian'.



Amidst these hostilities, Jordan and Saudi Arabia allowed Israeli aircraft to use their airspace to intercept incoming drones. Reports also suggest that Yemen launched strikes against Israel. US' Middle-Eastern allies Kuwait and Qatar, as per reports from Iranian state media IRNA, issued warnings of actions if their airspace is violated in the ongoing conflict and used against Iran. The situation remains tense as both sides exchange threats and mobilize military assets. The West has condemned the Iranian Airstrikes and expressed solidarity with Israel.



Saying that the US is “ironclad” in its approach against Iran and its proxies, US President Joe Biden said, “I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad.”



Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed support to Israelis and condemned Iran over the attack. Releasing a statement on X, he wrote, “Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos on its backyard.”

France Helped Israel Against Iranian Missiles, Confirms IDF



IDF's military spokesperson has confirmed that apart from Jordan, UK and US, France had also come to Israel's defence.



Next Operation Will Be Much Bigger If Israel Responds, Warns Iran

Calling the operation a success, Iranian Major General Bagheri said that there the country didn't see any point in continuing the operation. “The reason for this operation was that the Zionist regime crossed Iran's red lines. We see this operation as a complete result and there is no intention to continue the operation. But if the Zionist regime responds, our next operation will be much bigger. We sent a message to the US through the Swiss embassy that if it cooperates with Israel in their possible next actions, their bases will not have any security and we will deal with that as well,” said Bagheri, as per reports.



Benjamin Netanyahu Dials US President Joe Biden

Netanyahu calls Biden



Soon after the war cabinet meeting ended, Netanyahu called up Biden to apprise him of all the decisions taken and discussed future plans. According to Israeli media reports, Joe Biden has told Netanyahu not to expect any assistance from US if Israel launches retaliatory attacks on Iran.

IDF Acknowledges Israel's Infrastructure Was Hit

The Israel Defense Forces have released a statement said, "Dozens of surface-to-surface missile launches from Iran were identified approaching Israeli territory. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted the majority of the launches using the Arrow Aerial Defense System, together with Israel's strategic allies, before the launches crossed into Israeli territory. A small number of hits were identified, including at an IDF base in southern Israel, where minor damage was caused to infrastructure.



Many dozens of hostile aircraft, as well as dozens of cruise missiles, were identified approaching Israeli territory from Iran and intercepted over the past few hours. Dozens of IAF fighter jets are currently operating to intercept all aerial threats approaching Israeli territory. The IDF is deployed on all fronts, prepared, and continuing to defend Israeli territory."

Iran-Israel Conflict - Timeline

Israel strikes building next to Iranian embassy in Syria, killing 16 people including top generals. Soon after the attack, Iran vowed attack on Israel at a time of its choosing

Iran raids and successfully seizes Israeli-linked container ship.

Israel orders nationwide closure of schools amid Iran tension,

Israel shuts down schools nationwide, puts military on full alert amid Iran threat.

Israel and Iran officially close all airspace.

Iran officially launches attack on Israel using dozens of drones.

Iran reportedly launches cruise missiles at Israel.

Yemen launches drone attack on Israel, Iranian media reports

Israel Prime Minister says "do not expect mercy to be shown to any Iranian."



