New Delhi: Amid the ongoing standoff between Israel and Iran over the airstrike by the former targeting the Iran Embassy in Syria’s Damascus which left two Iranian Generals dead, startling revelations have come to fore suggesting that one of the two dead, Iranian General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, was involved in the plotting of the assault unleashed by Hamas' on Israel on October 7. The life-threatening operation is also known as the Al-Aqsa Storm or the October massacre.

According to media reports, General Zahedi was publicly praised by the Coalition Council of Islamic Revolution Forces, an organization closely associated with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following his death for his "strategic role in forming and strengthening the resistance front as well as in planning and executing the Al-Aqsa Storm."

His ‘involvement’ was acknowledged just two days (April 3) after his demise which stands as a confirmation of Iran’s alleged involvement in the terror attack by Hamas which soon turned into a massacre, leaving about 1,200 dead and over 250 abducted.

Additionally, General Zahedi's position within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps highlights the depth of Iran's involvement in regional affairs.

The death of a total of seven members of the Iranian regime, including Zahedi, in the Israeli airstrike has further intensified scrutiny on Iran's actions and intentions within the broader geopolitical landscape.

