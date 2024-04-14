Israel Closes Schools, Educational Systems in Wake of Iran's Airstrikes

Advertisement

Tel Aviv: Following Iran's attack, Israel has announced closure of all schools and other educational systems. The decision is effective from Sunday, said the authorities. The move is aimed at protecting the citizens as the Israeli Forces remain on high alert following Iran's attack.

IDF Spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari, in a video statement, said, "Starting tomorrow morning and during the next few days, none of the educational systems, camp programs, or planned trips will take place." No public events with more than 1,000 people can be held, the Home Front Command stated, reported the Jerusalem Post. Further, Israeli civilians have been asked to be vigilant and immediately to head to shelters upon hearing a warning siren, and to remain there for 10 minutes.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been on high alert for an attack from Iran, with dozens of planes in the sky prepared to defend the country after Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East closer to a regionwide war. A military spokesman said the launches numbered more than 300 but 99% of them were intercepted.

US President Joe Biden said U.S. forces helped Israel down “nearly all” the drones and missiles and pledged to convene allies to develop a unified response.

The Iranian attack, less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria that killed two Iranian generals in an Iranian consular building, marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Condemnation from the United Nations chief and others was swift, with France saying Iran “is risking a potential military escalation,” Britain calling the attack “reckless" and Germany saying Iran and its proxies “must stop it immediately." Hagari said the vast majority of the intercepts came outside Israel's borders, including 10 cruise missiles that were intercepted by warplanes.

