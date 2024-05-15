Israel is not a Vassal State of America, says Benjamin Netanyahu

Advertisement

In a dramatic turn of events following President Biden's warning to Israel regarding a potential major attack on Rafah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a bold statement during a meeting with his security cabinet, according to a report from Axios.

"We are not a vassal state of the United States!" Netanyahu declared, reflecting the heightened tension between Israel and the U.S. amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Here is what you need to know

The friction between the two allies escalated recently when Biden decided to halt a shipment of 3,500 U.S. bombs bound for Israel. This move was seen as a clear message to Netanyahu regarding his intentions concerning Rafah, where over a million displaced Palestinians are seeking shelter.

According to the report, Netanyahu and his confidant Ron Dermer were taken aback by Biden's decision and public ultimatum. Despite prior warnings from U.S. officials, including Biden himself, Netanyahu and Dermer seemingly underestimated the seriousness of the situation.

“Will do whatever it takes..” says Netanyahu

During the meeting, Netanyahu drew historical parallels, likening his clash with Biden over Rafah to Israel's declaration of independence in 1948 against the objections of then-U.S. Secretary of State George Marshall. Additionally, he referenced his controversial speech to Congress in 2015 opposing President Obama's Iran nuclear deal, which strained U.S.-Israel relations."When is comes to threats to our security we will do whatever it takes," Netanyahu said to the cabinet.

Biden faces pressure from sections of his own base

The strained relationship between the two nations comes at a critical time for Biden, who is facing pressure from progressive Democrats to end the Gaza conflict. Netanyahu's defiant stance underscores the complexities of the situation and the challenges in maintaining the historically close ties between Israel and the U.S.

The developments highlight the delicate balancing act both leaders face as they navigate domestic and international pressures while striving to address the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.