In a bid to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, Israel is considering a 10-week ceasefire, with discussions ongoing about the terms of the potential agreement. According to an Israeli official speaking to The Times of Israel, the proposed truce could see 33 living hostages freed in exchange for the cessation of hostilities.

"Israel has gone above and beyond in showing flexibility to reach a deal," the official reportedly stated. As part of the negotiations, Israel is also open to the idea of Palestinians returning to northern Gaza without undergoing Israeli security checks. Egypt may potentially take on the responsibility for these security checks, although no final decisions have been made.

Israel won't declare an end to the war

However, the official emphasized that Israel will not agree to declare an end to the war under any circumstances.

The Wall Street Journal, citing Egyptian officials, reported on a proposal, co-drafted by Israel but not yet endorsed, that would involve releasing at least 20 hostages over three weeks in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners. This truce could then be extended, with one hostage released per day.

Further phases of the agreement would include a 10-week truce during which Israel and Hamas would discuss further hostage releases and a potential pause in fighting for up to a year. While Hamas initially showed interest in this proposal, they expressed hesitation due to the lack of a permanent end to the conflict, according to the WSJ.

Israel is willing to release 900 Palestinians

Meanwhile, Channel 12 revealed that Israel is prepared to release 900 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for between 20 and 33 hostages, equating to 27 to 45 prisoners per hostage. This offer surpasses previous proposals, including one made in March and another in November, during the peak of the ground campaign in Gaza.

The Israeli official informed The Times of Israel that Jerusalem expects to receive a response from Hamas regarding the latest offer by Wednesday night.

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue, with hopes of securing the release of hostages and establishing a lasting ceasefire.