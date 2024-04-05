×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

Turkey Arrests 2 People Suspected of Passing Information to Israeli Intelligence Officials

Dozens of people, including private detectives, have been detained in Turkey since January on suspicion of spying for Israel.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Erdogan
President Erdogan has warned Israeli intelligence agencies against attempts to attack Hamas officials on Turkish soil. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ankara: Turkish authorities have arrested two people suspected of providing information to the Israeli spy agency, a top official said Friday, in the latest in a series of such arrests in Turkey. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the suspects allegedly gathered information about people and companies of interest to Israel and passed on the data and documents to Israeli intelligence officials.

Six other people who were also detained in the operation, codenamed “Mole-3,” were released following questioning, Yerlikaya said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

“We will never allow espionage activities that target our national unity and solidarity to take place within the borders of our country,” Yerlikaya said.

The minister did not provide further information on the suspects. Dozens of people, including private detectives, have been detained in Turkey since January on suspicion of spying for Israel, mostly on Palestinians living in Turkey.

Advertisement

Turkey and Israel had normalized ties in 2022 by reappointing ambassadors following years of tensions. But those ties quickly deteriorated after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, with Ankara becoming one of the strongest critics of Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

In December, the head of Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said that his organisation was prepared to target the militant Hamas group anywhere, including in Lebanon, Turkey and Qatar.

Advertisement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Israel of “serious consequences” if Israel pressed ahead with its threat to attack Hamas officials on Turkish soil.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday Result Out

Nagaland Lottery Today

a few seconds ago
Austria Likely To Be Largely Ice-Free Within 45 Years As Glaciers Recede Quickly, Experts Say

Ice-Free Australia?

a minute ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake

3 minutes ago
H9N2 Avian Influenza Virus: Causes, symptoms and prevention

H5N1 Spreads

7 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

NYC Earthquake

11 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

22 minutes ago
Don't Step Out From Noon To 3 PM, Avoid Sugary Drinks: Telangana Advisory Over Heat Wave Alert

Telangana Issues Advisory

23 minutes ago
Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall early on Tuesday morning

Rain Likely in Delhi

25 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

29 minutes ago
BMC

Heat Stroke Prevention

30 minutes ago
Adani Total Gas

Gas traded volume

35 minutes ago
NBFC

RBI cancel certificate

37 minutes ago
Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat on Congress

37 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

38 minutes ago
Kalki

Kalki 2898 AD Postponed

38 minutes ago
The Rock and Cody Rhodes

How to watch WrestleMania

39 minutes ago
UK economy shows strength with manufacturing growth driven by domestic demand. Bank of England watches for inflation signals.

Canadian Economic Activit

42 minutes ago
Krystle Dsouza

Krystle's Goa Trip

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News19 hours ago

  3. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News20 hours ago

  4. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News20 hours ago

  5. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo