What Are 3 Conditions Set By Iran For Allowing Ships To Pass Via Strait Of Hormuz?

Tehran: Iran has set three conditions for allowing the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported.

According to Tasnim News Agency, which is associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the conditions of Iran are as follows:

Ships must be only commercial, not military. Ships and cargo should not be related to hostile countries Ships must pass through the route designated by Iran Passage must be coordinated with IRGC

Meanwhile, Iranian MP Mahmoud Nabavian claimed that “some” ships will now be allowed to cross the crucial maritime route upon “payment of tolls". In a post on X, the MP said, “With the retreat of the evil American regime and the acceptance of a ceasefire in Lebanon, some commercial ships will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz upon payment of tolls.”

He added, “The claim of a naval blockade by the vile yellow dog has been rendered a joke and a preemptive failure, following the passage of Iranian oil tankers in recent days.”

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