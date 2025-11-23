What Are The 6 Points Of Global Development Proposed By PM Modi At G20 Summit? | Image: AIR

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed world leaders on the opening day of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. He addressed two sessions titled ‘Inclusive and sustainable economic growth - leaving no one behind' and ‘A Resilient World- G20 Contribution to Disaster Risk Reduction; Climate Change; Just Energy Transition; Food Systems'. During his address, the Prime Minister proposed six ideas for the consideration of the G20 leaders. These ideas elaborate India's approach to growth, development and well-being for all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said these initiatives will help achieve all-round growth.

Here are the 6 points proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at G20 Summit:

1. Knowledge Repository

PM Modi proposed for the creation of a ‘G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository'. The PM said this would harness collective wisdom of humanity for the benefit of future generations.

2. Breaking Drug Terror

The Prime Minister also proposed for the creation of a 'G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug Terror Nexus'. He said this would address drug trafficking and break the drug-terror economy.

3. African Skills Multiplier

The second proposal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to create a ‘G20 Africa Skills Multiplier'. He said that this program would aim to create a pool of one million certified trainers for skilling the youth in Africa. This would create local capacities and foster long-term development in the continent.

4. Medical Response Team

A proposal for the creation of a ‘Global Healthcare Response Team' was put forward by PM Modi to comprise healthcare experts from each of the G20 countries. He proposed deploying these experts to deal with global health challenges in any part of the world.

5. Satellite Partnership

The Prime Minister also called for the G20 leaders to establish a ‘G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership'. Through this program, satellite data of G-20 space agencies would be made available to developing countries for agriculture, fisheries and disaster management, among other activities.

6. Minerals Circularity

The Prime Minister also pushed for the creation of a ‘G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative'. This initiative aims to foster recycling, urban mining and second-life battery projects. It also aims to assist in strengthening supply chain security and develop cleaner pathways of development.

2025 G20 Summit

The 2025 G20 Summit in being held in Johannesburg under the leadership of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. This is the first-ever G20 Summit to be held on the African soil.

The theme for this year’s Summit is ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability'.