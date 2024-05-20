Advertisement

London: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces hearing in London High Court on Monday, May 20 that could send him back to the US to face espionage charges, or provide him another chance to appeal his extradition. This outcome depends on the how much weight judges give to reassurances the US officials gave that Assange's rights won't be trampled if he goes on trial.

The 52-year-old Assange, Australian computer expert, has been indicted in the US on 18 charges over Wikileaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of US classified documents in 2010 with the helo with a US intelligence official.

He is currently facing 17 counts of espionage and one charge of computer misuse. If convicted, his attorneys say he could receive a jail term of upto to 175 years, though US authorities have said any sentence is likely to be much lower.

What Could Be The Possible Outcomes in Julian Assange's Case

If Assange prevails, it would set the stage for an appeal process likely to further drag out the case.

If an appeal is rejected, his legal team plans to ask the European Court of Human Rights to intervene. But his supporters fear Assange could possibly be transferred before the court in Strasbourg, France, could halt his removal.

“Julian is just one decision away from being extradited,” his wife said.

Assange, who hopes to be in court Monday, has been encouraged by the work others have done in the political fight to free him, his wife said.

If he loses in court, he still may have another shot at freedom.

President Joe Biden said last month that he was considering a request from Australia to drop the case and let Assange return to his home country.

Officials have no other details but Stella Assange said it was “a good sign” and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the comment was encouraging.

(With Inputs from AP)