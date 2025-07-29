What Do We Know So Far About Shane Tamura? The 27-Year-Old Las Vegas Man Behind the Midtown Manhattan Shooting

New York City: A shooting in the heart of Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening has left four people dead, including a police officer. The suspected gunman, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Who Was Shane Tamura?

Tamura, originally from Las Vegas, reportedly graduated high school in 2016, where he was known as a talented running back. He was a former football player at Granada Hills and, according to sources, held a concealed carry permit issued in Nevada. A photograph of the permit has surfaced online, though authorities have yet to officially verify it.

The Shooting Incident

The violence unfolded just before 6:30 p.m. inside a high-rise at 345 Park Avenue, a building that houses major corporate offices, including those of the NFL, Blackstone, and KPMG. Tamura allegedly entered the building armed and opened fire, killing three civilians and a New York Police Department officer.

Law enforcement later discovered Tamura’s body on the 33rd floor of the building, with initial reports indicating he died by suicide.

Possible Motive Still Unclear

While the investigation is ongoing, some unconfirmed reports suggest Tamura may have been frustrated after failing to secure a career in professional football. Given that the building houses the NFL headquarters, speculation has emerged around a potential motive, though police have not confirmed any such link. Officials are still reviewing Tamura’s background and possible connections to the location.

Leaders Respond to the Tragedy

City and state officials expressed their sorrow and support for the victims and emergency responders.

NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani shared on X, “I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in Midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts. Grateful for all of our first responders on the ground.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also issued a statement: “Deeply disturbed by the horrific shooting in Midtown Manhattan. Praying hard for the brave NYPD officer impacted and all other victims of this tragedy. May God watch over our city during this challenging moment.”

Investigation Ongoing