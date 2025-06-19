What Exactly Would A Deal With Iran Need to Entail? White House Responds

The White House has made its position crystal clear on what it expects from any potential nuclear deal with Iran. As tensions simmer in the Middle East and negotiations teeter on the edge, President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing for an approach to ensure Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons. In a recent press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt laid out the key demands, signaling a mix of diplomatic hope and readiness to use force if needed.

No Uranium Enrichment, No Nuclear Weapons

When asked, “What exactly would a deal with Iran need to entail?” Leavitt responded firmly: “No enrichment of Uranium and... Iran is absolutely not able to achieve a nuclear weapon. The President has been very clear about that.”

This stance reflects the Trump administration’s insistence on completely halting Iran’s ability to enrich uranium, a process that can produce fuel for nuclear power but also material for nuclear bombs. The goal is to block any pathway for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon, a priority Trump has emphasized since taking office in January 2025.

The demand for no enrichment marks a significant shift from earlier proposals reported in June 2025, where the U.S. suggested allowing Iran to enrich uranium at low levels (up to 3%) for civilian purposes under strict oversight. Those proposals, detailed by Axios and The New York Times, included conditions like dismantling underground enrichment facilities and halting new centrifuge research.

However, Trump’s recent statements, including a Truth Social post declaring, “WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!” indicate a tougher red line, likely in response to pressure from Israel and Republican hawks who oppose any compromise on enrichment.

Diplomacy or Strength? Trump’s Two-Week Deadline

Leavitt also shared a direct message from President Trump: “Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”