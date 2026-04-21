Germany Gurdwara Clash: Kirpans Drawn, Shots Fired, Turbans Torn - What Triggered the Violent Chaos?

Germany: A sacred Sunday prayer service turned into a scene of absolute chaos at the Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Moers, Germany, as a violent clash between rival Sikh groups left at least 11 people injured.

The confrontation, which involved over 40 individuals, saw the use of ceremonial kirpans, pepper spray, and reported gunfire, prompting a massive response from German special tactical units.

Chaos Inside the Shrine

According to eyewitnesses and local media reports, the altercation escalated rapidly from a verbal dispute into a full-scale brawl.

Disturbing footage circulating on social media shows turbans flying through the air as men engaged in a hand-to-hand fight within the prayer hall.

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Police Response

Nearly 100 police officers, including a Special Task Force (SEK) unit from Düsseldorf and an aerial surveillance helicopter, were dispatched to the site following reports of shots fired.

While investigators later found shell casings suggesting a blank-firing pistol was used, the physical toll was significant.

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Emergency responders treated 11 individuals at the scene, most of whom suffered head wounds and respiratory distress from pepper spray.

Police have detained at least one suspect and sealed off the area as forensic teams collect evidence.

Dispute Over Governance

Preliminary findings suggest the violence was not a random act but the result of a persistent internal power struggle.

The conflict reportedly involves a deep-seated disagreement between the current management and a former administration over the election of a new board and control of the gurdwara's "Golak" (community funds).

Local authorities confirmed that they had been aware of tensions within the community for some time. Although they did not expect the friction to erupt into such high-level violence within the religious premises.

Community Reaction

Religious committees, including the Jathedar Hawara Committee, have condemned the clash as a "betrayal of the Guru" and a violation of the sanctity of a place of worship.