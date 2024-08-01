sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Delhi Rains | Paris Olympics | Puja Khedkar | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 11:52 IST, August 1st 2024

What is The Listeria Outbreak and How Can it Get into Deli Meat?

A deadly food poisoning outbreak has led to the recall of more than 7 million pounds of popular Boar’s Head deli meats made at a plant in Virginia.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Deli Meat
A deadly food poisoning outbreak has led to the recall of more than 7 million pounds of popular Boar’s Head deli meats made at a plant in Virginia. | Image: Wikipedia
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

11:52 IST, August 1st 2024