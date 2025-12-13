Updated 13 December 2025 at 18:59 IST
What is the Proposed C-5, the New Global Bloc Including India?
According to Western media, the Trump administration is reportedly proposing the C-5, a hard-power strategic bloc comprising the US, Russia, China, Japan, and India, aiming to replace what it views as obsolete forums like the G7 and G20.
- World News
- 2 min read
US President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to reshape global geopolitics through a proposed new grouping called the C-5, or Core-5, according to reports citing White House sources.
Western media reports suggest that the Trump administration wants to form the C-5 as a hard-power strategic bloc, arguing that existing multilateral platforms such as the G7 and G20 have become obsolete.
Under the proposal, the C-5 would consist of five countries that Washington believes have established dominant influence in their respective regions. The countries included for this grouping are the United States, Russia, China, Japan, and India.
According to a report, the idea behind the C-5 is to bring together key power centres that play decisive roles in global security, economics, and regional stability. The grouping is being pitched as a more focused alternative to larger multilateral forums.
Advertisement
The American outlet Politico reported that the concept of the new hard-power grouping originated in a longer, unpublished version of the National Security Strategy released by the White House last week. However, Politico noted that it could not independently verify the existence of this extended document.
Earlier, Defence One had also reported on the idea, suggesting that the Trump administration is reassessing post-Cold War global institutions. The G20, which Washington helped establish in the post-Cold War era, is now reportedly being viewed as less effective by the current administration.
Advertisement
This comes after Trump asserted that it was a “very big mistake” to remove Russia in 2014 after it annexed Crimea, a move that precipitated Russia’s wider invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
“The G7 used to be the G8. Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn’t want to have Russia in,” Trump said, referring to Justin Trudeau, who was elected Canadian prime minister the year after Russia was removed from the G8. Stephen Harper was the Canadian prime minister at the time.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 13 December 2025 at 18:59 IST