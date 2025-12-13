What is the Proposed C-5, the New Global Bloc Including India? | Image: ANI

US President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to reshape global geopolitics through a proposed new grouping called the C-5, or Core-5, according to reports citing White House sources.

Western media reports suggest that the Trump administration wants to form the C-5 as a hard-power strategic bloc, arguing that existing multilateral platforms such as the G7 and G20 have become obsolete.

Under the proposal, the C-5 would consist of five countries that Washington believes have established dominant influence in their respective regions. The countries included for this grouping are the United States, Russia, China, Japan, and India.

According to a report, the idea behind the C-5 is to bring together key power centres that play decisive roles in global security, economics, and regional stability. The grouping is being pitched as a more focused alternative to larger multilateral forums.

The American outlet Politico reported that the concept of the new hard-power grouping originated in a longer, unpublished version of the National Security Strategy released by the White House last week. However, Politico noted that it could not independently verify the existence of this extended document.

Earlier, Defence One had also reported on the idea, suggesting that the Trump administration is reassessing post-Cold War global institutions. The G20, which Washington helped establish in the post-Cold War era, is now reportedly being viewed as less effective by the current administration.

This comes after Trump asserted that it was a “very big mistake” to remove Russia in 2014 after it annexed Crimea, a move that precipitated Russia’s wider invasion of Ukraine in 2022.