What is Trump's 'Board of Peace' And How Will It Be Governed? | A Look Into Its Charter

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s 'Board of Peace,' earlier seen to be a mechanism aimed at ending the war in Gaza, seems to have now expanded its scope to mitigate other world crises, potentially seen by many geopolitical experts as the US' equivalent to the United States. This come amid Trump's recent exit from several international organizations, in a massive blow to multilateralism in a globalized modern world.

As the Trump administration hands out invitations to various heads of state to this association, that projects itself to deal with international conflicts, beginning with Gaza, let us take a deep dive into its mechanisms.

What Is The Board of Peace?

The Board of Peace seeks to promote stability, restore governance, and secure peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict. The body undertakes peace-building functions in the conflicted territories, in accordance with international law.

Who All Are Its Members?

Membership in the Board of Peace is limited to States who are invited to participate by the Chairman (US President. as of now), and commences after the State notifies that it has consented to be bound by the Charter. The Member State should be represented on the Board by its Head of State or Government, and should support and assist with its operations.

How Will It Be Governed?

The Board of Peace shall vote on all proposals on its agenda, including its annual budgets, establishment of subsidiary entities, appointment of senior executive officers, and other major policies like approval of international agreements.

The Board shall convene voting meetings at least annually. The agenda shall be set by the Executive Board, subject to notice and comment by Member States and approval by the Chairman.

Each Member State shall have one vote.

Decisions shall be made by a majority of the Member States present and voting, subject to the approval of the Chairman, who may also cast a vote in his capacity as Chairman in the event of a tie.

The Board may also hold regular non-voting meetings with its Executive Board. The Member States may submit recommendations and guidance with respect to the Executive Board’s activities. The Executive Board should report to the Board of Peace on its operations and decisions.

The Chairman may issue invitations to relevant regional economic integration organizations to participate in its proceedings.

Who is its Chairman

US President Donald Trump is serving as the inaugural Chairman of the Board of Peace. The Chairman shall have exclusive authority to create, modify, or dissolve subsidiary entities as necessary to fulfill the Board of Peace’s mission.

Who Comprises The Executive Board

The Executive Board would be selected by the Chairman and consist of leaders of global stature. Every member should serve two-year terms, subject to removal by the Chairman and renewable at his discretion. The Board shall be led by a Chief Executive nominated by the Chairman and confirmed by a majority vote of the Executive Board.

To operationalize the Board of Peace’s vision, a founding Executive Board has now been formed, composed of leaders with experience across diplomacy, development, infrastructure, and economic strategy. The appointed members are Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Sir Tony Blair, Marc Rowan, Ajay Banga, Robert Gabriel.

The Chief Executive shall convene the Executive Board every two weeks for the first three months following its establishment and on a monthly basis thereafter. All decisions of the Executive Board shall be made by a majority of its members present and voting, including the Chief Executive, and such decisions should go into effect immediately, subject to veto by the Chairman. This Board shall also determine its own rules of procedure.

The Executive Board shall exercise powers necessary to implement the Board of Peace’s mission. It should also report to the Board of Peace on its activities and decisions on a quarterly basis.

What If There's A Dispute

Internal disputes between and among the Board of Peace Members has to be resolved through “amicable collaboration,” consistent with the organizational authorities established by the Charter. The Chairman is the final authority regarding the meaning, interpretation, and application of this Charter.

