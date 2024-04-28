Advertisement

Washington: Keeping their momentum on while seeking de-escalation of deadly Israel-Hamas conflict, several students across a handful of universities in the United States continued their protests on Saturday and refused to disperse, prompting police to arrest them.

The deadly war between the two groups have resulted in mass civilian casualties in Gaza. The conflict has also pushed Gaza to the brink of a man-made famine.

According to media reports, as many as 23 students were arrested from the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington.

The arrests were made as the pro-Palestinian protesters refused to removed their tents and camp from the campus.

The cops further transferred the protesters to the Monroe County Justice Center on charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

A news outlet, citing the police statement, reported, "The Indiana University Police Department continues to support peaceful protests on campus that follow university policy."

Why are students protesting?

Calling for peace, the students are demanding a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas. Besides, the protestors are also seeking an end to US military assistance for Israel along with amnesty for students and faculty members who have been disciplined or fired for protesting. The students are demanding that their educational institutes divest from companies involved with Israel's military.

This comes almost a week after over 100 students were picked up by police from Columbia University's campus.

The pro-Palestinian protests have spread to college campuses across the US.

Meanwhile, several school leaders at universities have responded against the protests and asked the police to clear the camps or else arrest those who refuse to leave.

Mass Arrests Across US Universities

School leaders at several universities have responded in the past week by asking police to clear out camps and arrest those who refuse to leave. While saying they defend free speech rights to protest, the leaders say they will not abide activists infringing on campus policies against hate speech or camping out on university grounds.

While advocating their firm stance on free speech rights, they said they defend the rights to protest, but they will not abide by activists infringing on campus policies against hate speech or camping out on university grounds.

Reports claimed that Massachusetts State Police cleared out a protest encampment at Northeastern University in Boston and arrested about 102 protesters who refused to disperse. They will be charged with trespassing.

Meanwhile, campus police at Arizona State University nabbed 69 protesters early on Saturday.

