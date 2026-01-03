What's Next For Venezuela? Who Will Take Over As President Maduro Held In US Captivity? | Image: Republic

Caracas: Venezuela has been thrown into political uncertainty after US President Donald Trump claimed that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured during a large-scale American military strike on the South American country on Saturday. His captivity has raised a question over who would run the country if Maduro is no longer in power.

Interim President

Under Venezuela’s Constitution, the Vice President becomes the acting head of state in case the president is incapacitated or removed. Hence, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez appears to be the most probable contender to take over the power of Venezuela. Rodríguez, who is a close ally of Maduro, has served as the Vice President since 2018. She previously served as the Foreign Minister and UN Ambassador.

Delcy Rodríguez | Image: Reuters

Citing sources, US Journalist Laura Loomer claimed that Rodríguez is going to be announced as the interim President of Venezuela.

In a post on X, Loomer said, "The Vice President of Venezuela is going to be announced as the interim President of Venezuela today following US airstrikes on Venezuela and the announcement by President Trump that Nicolas Maduro has been "captured" by US Special Forces and flown out of the country."

Transitional Government?

While Delcy Rodríguez seems to be the probable successor of Maduro, the situation is complicated by Venezuela’s long-running political crisis and disputed electoral processes. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado could lead a transitional government in the country and emerge as the next leader of Venezuela.

Machado is the leader of Vente Venezuela party. Notably, she recently won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Maria Corina Machado | Image: Instagram

Fresh Elections In 30 Days?