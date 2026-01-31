'What The F*** Are You Doing?': Man Dressed As Batman Disgusted Over Prospect of ICE Presence At Super Bowl

'What The F*** Are You Doing?': Man Dressed As Batman Disgusted At Prospect of ICE Presence At Super Bowl | Image: Facebook

California: A man dressed as Batman delivered an angry and profanity-laced speech at a Santa Clara City Council meeting, blasting local officials over the expected presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during Super Bowl 60, scheduled to be held at Levi’s Stadium on February 8.

The speaker appeared during the public comment segment of a joint meeting of the Santa Clara City Council and the Santa Clara Stadium Authority. Wearing a full Batman costume, including a cape and mask, he accused city leaders of failing to protect immigrant communities and demanded that the city refuse any cooperation or use of local resources for ICE during the Super Bowl.

“What the f**k are we doing here?” the man shouted while addressing the council members. He went on to call most of the audience “cowards” and “traitors,” accusing them of allowing federal immigration authorities to operate without accountability. He urged the council to publicly affirm that Santa Clara would not assist ICE in any capacity during the high-profile sporting event.

Video of the outburst quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention because of the man's costume and the intensity of his remarks.

Concerns over ICE activity ahead of the Super Bowl have been circulating after federal officials confirmed that ICE personnel are expected to be present during the event. However, the Department of Homeland Security has declined to clarify whether ICE will carry out immigration enforcement actions, saying it will not discuss operational details related to security.

Santa Clara Police Chief Cory Morgan addressed the issue during the meeting, stating that local law enforcement would not confirm, deny or speculate about the actions of federal agencies. “As a matter of practice, we do not confirm, deny or speculate about the presence or activities of other agencies,” he said. He emphasised that the city does not control ICE operations and that public safety planning for the Super Bowl involves multiple agencies.

ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations unit has been involved in major sporting events in the past as well.