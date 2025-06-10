What We Know About Austria School Shooter Who Took His Own Life After Killing 10 People | Image: X

A tragic shooting took place at Borg Dreierschützengasse, a school in Graz, Austria, on Tuesday morning. The attack happened around 10 am local time, with multiple gunshots heard inside classrooms. Eyewitnesses reported hearing 30-40 gunshots, followed by children screaming.

At least ten people lost their lives, including the suspected gunman. Several others were injured, with reports suggesting that up to 30 teachers and students were hurt, overwhelming local hospitals.

Austrian police launched a major operation, deploying elite Cobra units to secure the area. Teachers and students barricaded themselves inside classrooms before being evacuated.

The suspected shooter, believed to be a 22-year-old former student, was reportedly armed with a pistol and a shotgun. He opened fire in at least two classrooms before allegedly dying by suicide in a school toilet. Graz Mayor Elke Kahr confirmed that the gunman was among the deceased.