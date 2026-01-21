'When America Booms, World Booms': Trump Undermines Europe, Justifies Greenland Ambition, Predicts Venezuela's Growth at WEF

Davos, Switzerland: United States President Donald Trump boasted off America's economic prowess at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland while undermining Europe's potential and defending his plan to take over Greenland. He also justified the US strikes on Venezuela and predicted the country's growth after the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

Addressing the World Economic Forum, Trump said, "The USA is the economic engine on the planet. When America booms, the entire world booms. It's been the history. When it goes bad, you all follow us down... This afternoon, I want to discuss how we've achieved this economic miracle, how we intend to raise living standards for our citizens to levels never seen before, and perhaps how you too, and the places where you come from can do much better by following what we're doing."

Trump Criticises Europe

He further criticised Europe for not moving in the right direction.

"Certain places in Europe are not even recognisable, frankly, anymore. We can argue about it, but there's no argument. I don't want to insult anybody and say, I don't recognise it and that's not in a positive way. That's in a very negative way. I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good, but it's not heading in the right direction," Trump said.

Trump Justifies US Action on Venezuela, Predicts Growth

He then went on to justify the US strikes on Venezuela and the capture of President Maduro by criticising Venezuela's previous policies and said that the country will do "fantastically well" in the coming times.

"Under my leadership, U.S. natural gas production is at an all-time high by far. U.S. oil production is up by 730,000 barrels a day. Last week, we picked up 50 million barrels from Venezuela alone. Venezuela has been an amazing place for so many years, but then it went bad with its policies. 20 years ago, it was a great country, and now it's got problems, but we're helping them and those 50 million barrels we're going to be splitting up with them, and they'll be making more money. Venezuela is going to do fantastically well. We've been giving great cooperation since the attack ended... Venezuela's going to make more money in the next six months than they've made in the last 20 years. Every major oil company is coming in with us. It's amazing. It's a beautiful thing to see. The leadership of the country has been very good," the American President said.

Trump Defends Greenland Acquisition Plan

Trump also defended his plans to acquire Greenland by saying that this move will prevent Greenland from the possession of “our enemies” hinting at Russia and China.

"I have tremendous respect for both the people of Greenland and the people of Denmark. But every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend its own territory, and the fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States. We're a great power, much greater than people even understand. I think they found that out two weeks ago in Venezuela. We saw this in World War II, when Denmark fell to Germany after just six hours of fighting and was totally unable to defend either itself or Greenland. So the United States was then compelled, we did it, we felt an obligation to do it, to send our own forces to hold the Greenland territory and hold it at great cost and expense," he said.

"They didn't have a chance of getting on it and they tried. Denmark knows that. We literally set up bases on Greenland for Denmark. We fought for Denmark. We weren't fighting for anyone else. We were fighting to save it for Denmark. Big, beautiful piece of ice. It's hard to call it land. It's a big piece of ice. But we saved Greenland and successfully prevented our enemies from gaining a foothold in our hemisphere," he added.

He called the move of giving Greenland to Denmark “stupid” and emphatically stated that only America can save the “giant piece of ice”.

"After the war, we gave Greenland back to Denmark. How stupid were we to do that? But we did it. But we gave it back. But how ungrateful are they now? So now our country and the world face much greater risks than it did ever before because of missiles, because of nuclear, because of weapons of warfare that I can't even talk about. Two weeks ago, they saw weapons that nobody ever heard of. They weren't able to fire one shot at us. They said, what happened? Everything was discombobulated," the US President said.

"It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it's good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us. That's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, just as we have acquired many other territories throughout our history, as many of the European nations have... But this would not be a threat to NATO. This would greatly enhance the security of the entire alliance, the NATO alliance. The United States is treated very unfairly by NATO. We give so much and we get so little in return. I've been a critic of NATO for many years. I've done more to help NATO than any other president by far. You wouldn't have NATO if I didn't get involved in my first term. The war with Ukraine is an example. It's a war that should have never started if the 2020 US presidential election weren't rigged. It was a rigged election. Everybody now knows that. They found out. People will soon be prosecuted for what they did," Trump said.

President Trump further cited national security reasons to justify the US' need to acquire Greenland.

“We need it for strategic national security and international security. This enormous unsecured island is actually part of North America on the northern frontier of the Western Hemisphere. That's our territory. It is therefore a core national security interest of the United States of America and in fact, it's been our policy for hundreds of years to prevent outside threats from entering our hemisphere and we've done it very successfully. We've never been stronger than we are now,” he said.

Trump to Build “Greatest Golden Dome”, Calls Canada “Ungrateful”

He further revealed his plans to build the "greatest golden dome" in Greenland and accused Canada of being "ungrateful".

“All we want from Denmark for national and international security and to keep our very energetic and dangerous potential enemies at bay, is this land on which we're going to build the greatest golden dome ever built. We're building a golden dome that's going to be defending Canada. Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful also, but they're not. I watched your Prime Minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful. But they should be grateful to us. Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that Mark, the next time you make your statements. What we did for Israel was amazing, but that's nothing compared to what we have planned for the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world. We are going to build a dome like no other. We did it for Israel...”

Trump Addresses Ukraine War, Chest-Thumping on Ending “8 Wars” Continue

The US President once again claimed credit for having stopped “eight wars” and also stated that he is making efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.