Where is US President Donald Trump? Sudden White House 'Press Lid' Sparks Hospitalisation Rumours | FACT-CHECK

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of the current US-Iran war and escalating rhetoric from Tehran regarding a "surprise" retaliation, the social media was flooded with rumours on Saturday, suggesting that US President Donald Trump had been hospitalised.

The reports claimed that he had been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an unspecified medical emergency. However, these allegations have since been debunked as entirely false.

What's the reality?

In reality, the speculation was fuelled by a repurposed video of the President’s motorcade from the 2024 Butler assassination attempt, while the White House confirmed that Trump spent the weekend working at the Oval Office.

How the rumour went into circulation?

The rumours regarding a medical emergency gained traction shortly after the White House declared a press “lid” at 11:08 a.m. ET, a standard notification to reporters that no further public appearances or news updates are expected for the day.

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An unverified post on X (formerly Twitter) sparked the speculation, claiming without evidence that the President had been transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and that surrounding roads were closed.

While a "lid" is a routine administrative pause, it was misinterpreted by some as a sign of a developing crisis. To support the false narrative, users circulated a video of a presidential motorcade; however, the Grok AI tool and fact-checkers quickly identified the footage as an old clip from the July 2024 assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, not a current medical evacuation.

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What is 'press lid'?

In the context of the U.S. presidency, a "press lid" is an official announcement from the White House press office notifying the media that the President has no further public appearances or news updates scheduled for the remainder of the day. Essentially, it serves as a green light for journalists and the press pool to conclude their onsite coverage, as no additional activities requiring their presence will occur.

False rumours?

The first definitive proof of the President's whereabouts emerged when news reports showed a Marine standing guard outside the West Wing. Since the presence of a Marine on duty traditionally signifies that the President is currently inside the building, the image effectively debunked rumors of a hospitalization or emergency transit.

Further clarifying the situation, media reports confirmed via X that the White House had issued a "travel and photo lid." This official status indicated that while the President remained on the premises, he would not be making any public appearances for the rest of the day.

White House Issues statement

Meanwhile, White House Communication Director Steven Cheung issued a statement, “There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.”

Trump active on Truth social

While the hospital rumors swirled, the President also remained active on Truth Social, effectively countering claims regarding his health or absence.

In a series of posts, he asserted that a significant strike in Tehran had "terminated" several Iranian military leaders, framing the action as a response to their leadership. This digital activity, coupled with his presence at the White House, signaled that he remained fully engaged in operational duties despite the surrounding speculation.

Melania trump on global matters

Adding to the sense of "business as usual," First Lady Melania Trump took to X to address an entirely different global matter: the successful rescue of Ukrainian teenagers from Russian-occupied territories. Her message focused on the vital importance of child protection and family reunification.