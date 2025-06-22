New York, Washington, And Los Angeles On High Alert After US Strikes On Iranian Nuclear Sites

Washington: Several key cities in America are put on high alert in the wake of Iran's warning following the US military's coordinated airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, leading to a major escalation in already prevailing tensions in the Middle East. The US military launched coordinated airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, Natanz, Fordo, and Isfahan, with the underground Fordo site being the primary target on Saturday. Following the US airstrikes, the Iranians vowed to respond very strongly, warning that American cities would be targeted.

Iran and Israel have been locked in a state of perpetual conflict for years, but the latest involvement of the United States has further inflamed the situation. Additionally, with the US now directly intervening in the conflict, concerns are mounting over the potential fallout both abroad and at home.

US Cities On Edge

According to reports, following the strikes, major American cities like New York, Washington DC, and Los Angeles have been put on high alert. The US authorities have ramped up security measures in anticipation of possible retaliatory threats.

In New York City, the NYPD immediately announced heightened security across the city. Increased patrols have been deployed around religious, cultural, and diplomatic locations, particularly those associated with Jewish and Shia communities. Additionally, the department’s cyber units are actively monitoring online activity to detect and eliminate any emerging threats.

In Washington DC, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) stated that the police presence around the religious institutions is boosted. “We are actively coordinating with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to share information and monitor intelligence in order to help safeguard residents, businesses, and visitors in the District of Columbia,” the MPD said in an official statement.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also addressed the situation, noting that the city is prepared for any potential spillover of tensions. While she confirmed that there are currently no credible threats, the LAPD has intensified patrols around sensitive locations as a precaution.

Moreover, the former NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro cautioned, “You never know what can develop; authorities are watching everything very closely.” He emphasised that while the immediate threat may not be clear, vigilance remains crucial as the situation evolves.

‘Successful Attack’, Confirms Trump

Earlier, in an unprecedented move, US President Donald Trump authorised the airstrikes as a direct intervention in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. According to the White House, the decision came after Iran repeatedly violated nuclear restrictions during stalled diplomatic negotiations. Trump later confirmed that the US military had conducted a "successful attack" on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

As global leaders call for restraint, the world watches anxiously to see how Iran will respond to the strikes and what further role the US might play in this escalating conflict.