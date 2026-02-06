White House Downplays Trump's Racist Video Depicting Obamas As Apes, Then Blames Staff

Outrage After Barack Obama, His Wife Portrayed As Apes In Video Shared By Trump | Image: Truth Social

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump deleted the controversial video posted by him in which former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were portrayed as apes. This came after massive outrage and allegations of racism against the President.

The racist video, shared on Trump’s Truth Social account, was branded as “disgusting” by lawmakers and the American public. The post was taken down hours later as criticism intensified.

White House officials said the video was reposted erroneously by a staffer and was removed once senior officials became aware of the backlash.

Before the video was deleted, the White House downplayed Trump's actions. According to BBC, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the video is from “an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King”.

