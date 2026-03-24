White House Rebukes Pakistan’s US-Iran Mediation Bid, Flags Islamabad Meet Reports As ‘Speculative’

New Delhi: The United States has effectively shot down Pakistan’s bid to position itself as a mediator in the ongoing US-Iran war, with the White House rejecting reports of a proposed meeting in Islamabad as “speculative” and lacking official confirmation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday clarified that there has been no official confirmation regarding any proposed meeting involving top US officials and Iranian representatives in Islamabad, stressing that sensitive diplomatic engagements will not be conducted through media leaks.

In response to an ANI query, Leavitt said that it should not be deemed as final until it is formally announced by the White House.

“These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press. This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House,” Leavitt said in response to media queries.

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Reports of Islamabad Talks Undercut

The response comes amid reports claiming that US Vice President JD Vance, US Special Presidential Envoy for Peace Missions, Steve Witkoff and Businessman and former Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, Jared Kushner, will meet with Iranian officials in Islamabad.

An unnamed Israeli official, quoted in global reports, suggested that multiple countries were attempting to facilitate such a meeting-potentially in Pakistan, between the US and Iran, possibly as soon as later this week. However, Washington’s categorical distancing has now cast serious doubt over Islamabad’s projected role.

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Pakistan’s Mediator Ambitions in Focus

The developments follow reported outreach by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, who is said to have held discussions with Donald Trump, further fuelling speculation that Islamabad is actively seeking to insert itself into high-stakes West Asian diplomacy.

Pakistan has been attempting to project itself as a neutral facilitator in the Iran-US standoff. However, the White House’s response signals a clear reluctance to acknowledge or legitimise such ambitions.

The push also comes at a time when Pakistan’s global standing on security issues continues to be debated in international circles, raising questions over its suitability as a trusted intermediary in a conflict involving major powers.

Distancing Amid Trust Deficit

While Pakistan has historically sought to position itself as a regional facilitator, its credibility in sensitive geopolitical negotiations remains under scrutiny in global forums. The US response reflects a cautious approach, signaling reluctance to validate any mediation role without formal diplomatic channels.

The development also highlights the broader complexities surrounding backchannel negotiations with Iran, especially at a time of heightened tensions and strategic recalibrations in West Asia.

US Confidence in Own Diplomatic Track

Even as speculation swirls, US officials have expressed confidence in their own diplomatic channels. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum backed Trump’s engagement strategy, stating that the former president is well-positioned to secure a favourable outcome.

“President Trump is going to resolve it… as dealmaker-in-chief, he’s going to come out of this with a winning deal for Americans,” Burgum said.

He also noted that the administration was fully aware of the potential implications of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit chokepoint.

Markets Swing Amid Uncertainty

The uncertainty surrounding possible negotiations has reflected in global markets. Brent crude prices dropped 10.9 per cent to settle at USD 99.94 per barrel after spiking to nearly USD 120 earlier. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 1.1 per cent, recording its best session since the conflict began.

No Confirmation, Talks Remain Uncertain

Despite mounting speculation, there is no official confirmation of any US-Iran meeting in Pakistan. The White House’s categorical response underscores that any such diplomatic engagement, if it materializes, will be announced through formal channels-not media leaks.