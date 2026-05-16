Who is Abdul Halim Khan? The Former East London Imam Sentenced to Life After Using 'Black Magic' Claims to Abuse 7 Victims

A former East London imam who exploited claims of "supernatural powers" to manipulate and sexually abuse women and children has been jailed for life. The conviction marks one of the UK’s most disturbing abuse cases in recent memory.

Abdul Halim Khan, 54, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court after being found guilty of 21 sexual offences. His crimes included multiple counts of rape and child rape committed over nearly a decade. According to prosecutors, the assaults took place between 2004 and 2015, involving seven victims, some of whom were just 12 years old at the time.

The former Bethnal Green resident systematically abused his position as a trusted religious figure within the Muslim community to target vulnerable women and girls. Investigators revealed that Khan convinced some of his victims that he possessed supernatural abilities, even claiming he could disguise himself as a “jinn,” a spirit referenced in Islamic tradition, during the assaults.

Judge Leslie Cuthbert handed Khan a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years, strongly condemning his “monstrous” abuse of trust. During the sentencing, the judge noted that Khan behaved “as if you were untouchable” while exploiting victims who trusted him purely because of his religious standing.

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How the Imam Controlled His Victims

The methods Khan used to manipulate those around him deeply shocked prosecutors.

According to details provided by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the Metropolitan Police, Khan persuaded women and children to meet him alone in flats, isolated areas, and secluded locations. Once isolated, he sexually assaulted or raped them, maintaining the narrative that supernatural forces were at play.

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To ensure their silence, some victims were told they would suffer severe harm through “black magic” if they ever spoke publicly about the abuse. Others stayed silent out of fear of social stigma or the potential damage to their families' reputations within the community. Prosecutors stated that these intense fears allowed Khan to continue offending for years without detection.

The Metropolitan Police described the former faith leader as a “predatory offender” who deliberately leveraged religion, fear, and emotional manipulation to silence his victims.

During the trial, the jury heard how Khan systematically targeted individuals who looked up to him. Prosecutors argued that his respected public image served as a perfect shield, allowing him to operate without suspicion for over a decade.

Breakdown of the 21 Convictions:

9 counts of rape

5 counts of rape of a child under 13

2 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13

4 counts of sexual assault

1 count of assault by penetration

Police Praise Victims for Breaking Years of Silence

Detailing the investigation, police emphasized that securing this conviction depended heavily on the immense courage of the victims, who finally decided to speak out after years of enduring trauma in silence.

The Metropolitan Police noted that many of the victims had carried the heavy emotional weight of the abuse for years before feeling safe enough to report what happened. Detectives praised their bravery for helping secure the conviction, acknowledging how difficult it was to revisit such deeply traumatic experiences.

The high-profile case has reignited a broader conversation across Britain regarding abuse perpetrated by authority figures and the dangers of unchecked power within religious or community institutions.

Child protection experts point out that offenders in trusted positions frequently rely on fear, shame, and community pressure to keep their victims from speaking out. The Khan case has renewed critical discussions around how abuse allegations inside close-knit communities are handled, and whether victims receive adequate protection and support when they do choose to step forward.

Online reactions following the sentencing reflected widespread public anger. Many social media users expressed absolute shock at both the scale of the abuse and the length of time it managed to continue completely unchecked.

Trust, Power, and the Need for Community Safeguards

The sentencing of Abdul Halim Khan is bound to remain one of the UK’s most high-profile abuse cases involving a religious figure this year.

For many observers, the gravity of the case extends far beyond a single individual's conviction. It has re-entered the national spotlight as part of a wider debate concerning safeguarding failures, the abuse of authority, and the steep barriers victims still face when reporting sexual violence.

Over the past two decades, several historic abuse scandals across Britain have exposed a recurring pattern: predators exploiting positions of trust, including religious authority, education, community leadership, and care systems—to manipulate the vulnerable while evading scrutiny for years.

In Khan’s case, prosecutors reiterated that the abuse went ongoing for years precisely because the victims were made to feel entirely isolated, frightened, and powerless.