Who is Amir Hatami? Iran’s New Army Chief After Israeli Strikes Kill Top Commanders

Major General Amir Hatami, a veteran military leader and former Minister of Defense, has been appointed as the new Chief Commander of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Artesh). The announcement was made by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, following a major reshuffle in Iran’s top military leadership in the aftermath of deadly Israeli airstrikes.

Hatami, 59, previously served as Iran’s Defense Minister from 2013 to 2021, becoming the first officer from the Artesh—Iran’s regular military to hold that position in over two decades.

His military education includes training from the Imam Ali Officers' Academy, AJA University of Command and Staff, and the National Defense University. The Supreme Leader praised his “dedication, competence, and experience” and tasked him with improving the army’s combat readiness, strengthening ideological foundations, and enhancing coordination with other branches of the armed forces.

Iran's Top Leaders Killed in Israeli Strikes

Hatami’s appointment comes at a time of heightened regional tensions, particularly following a large-scale Israeli airstrike campaign, reportedly codenamed "Operation Rising Lion", which targeted military facilities in Tehran.

The strikes resulted in the deaths of several of Iran’s highest-ranking military officials.

The officials confirmed killed include Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of the IRGC; Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force; and Ali Shamkhani, former National Security Chief.

These losses prompted Supreme Leader Khamenei to swiftly appoint new commanders: Major General Mohammad Pakpour as Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, Major General Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Major General Ali Shadmani as head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates

According to reports, 78 people were killed and over 300 injured in Iran during the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of missiles, some of which penetrated Israeli air defense systems and injured 34 people inside Israel.