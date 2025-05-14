Who Is Anita Anand? Canada’s New Indian-Origin Foreign Minister

Mark Carney, Canada’s newly elected Prime Minister, has appointed Anita Anand as the country’s foreign minister as part of a significant cabinet reshuffle, highlighting the growing presence and influence of the Indian diaspora in Canadian politics.

Anand, who has roots in India, replaces Melanie Joly and will now lead Canada’s foreign affairs ministry. She previously served as defence minister and has held several other key portfolios. Her appointment reflects a continued trend of Canadians of Indian origin holding high-level roles in government.

Carney took over leadership of the Liberal Party from Justin Trudeau earlier this year and led the party to victory in last month’s national election. In his new Cabinet, women make up half the members, maintaining the gender balance seen in previous Liberal governments.

Other notable changes in the Cabinet reflect Prime Minister Mark Carney’s focus on economic strength, innovation, and national security. François-Philippe Champagne will remain as Minister of Finance, ensuring continuity in Canada’s fiscal policies during a time of global economic uncertainty.

Dominic LeBlanc continues in his role as Minister of U.S. Trade, a critical position as Canada navigates a growing trade dispute with the United States. His experience will be essential as the government works to redefine its economic relationship with its southern neighbor.

In a key defence shift, David McGuinty has been appointed Minister of National Defence, replacing Bill Blair, who was among more than ten ministers dropped from the Cabinet. McGuinty’s new role comes at a time when Canada is re-evaluating its military posture and global commitments.

Tim Hodgson, former CEO of Goldman Sachs Canada and a long-time associate of Carney, is now Minister of Natural Resources. His appointment reflects Carney’s ambition to build Canada into an energy “superpower” by focusing on large-scale infrastructure and natural resource development.

Meanwhile, Evan Solomon, a former journalist and media personality, has been tapped to lead the newly created Ministry of Artificial Intelligence. The creation of this portfolio highlights the government’s increasing emphasis on technology, innovation, and preparing Canada for a rapidly changing digital future.

Carney said the Cabinet is designed to “deliver the change Canadians want and need.” The government begins its fourth term with a promise to reset the country’s relationship with the United States, and to focus on major economic and energy projects.

King Charles III is scheduled to deliver a speech outlining the government’s priorities when Parliament resumes on May 27.

Who is Anita Anand? Canada’s New Foreign Minister