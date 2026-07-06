Who is Gaurav Srivastava? Indian-Origin Businessman Accused of Posing as Fake CIA Agent to Secure Multi-Billion Dollar Indonesian Defence Deal

An Indian-origin businessman is under international scrutiny following an investigative report alleging he forged deep ties with Indonesia's top leadership by posing as a US intelligence officer. According to a joint investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and the Indonesian publication Tempo, Gaurav Srivastava allegedly leveraged these high-level connections to secure preliminary defense procurement agreements valued at billions of dollars.

While none of the proposed deals were ultimately executed, the revelations raise critical questions about influence, defense procurement, and due diligence in high-value international contracts. Srivastava has strongly denied the claims, refuting that he ever falsely passed himself off as a CIA agent and describing the allegations as “gross fabrications.”

Who is Gaurav Srivastava?

Gaurav Srivastava is an Indian-origin businessman operating within international business and investment circles. He recently drew global attention after the OCCRP and Tempo investigation alleged that he falsely presented himself as an officer of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) while cultivating relationships with influential political and business figures in Indonesia.

The investigation claims that Srivastava secured close access to senior officials during the period when Prabowo Subianto served as Indonesia’s Defence Minister. According to the report, these strategic relationships helped companies linked to Srivastava land preliminary defense procurement agreements involving military aircraft, helicopters, and command systems.

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How Did Srivastava Build Ties With Indonesian Leaders?

According to Tempo, Srivastava introduced himself as a CIA agent to multiple Indonesian officials and business leaders. The investigation states that he cultivated a relationship with Prabowo Subianto, who reportedly nicknamed him “Mr G.”

Dutch oil trader Niels Troost told Tempo that he accompanied Srivastava to Prabowo’s residence in Hambalang, West Java, in 2022.

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Troost alleged that Srivastava claimed he visited Prabowo regularly and shared personal details indicating a close relationship. Furthermore, Srivastava allegedly claimed he had helped identify those responsible for the 2002 Bali bombings and had assisted in removing Prabowo from a long-standing US immigration blacklist.

These claims have not been independently verified.

What Defense Deals Were Proposed?

The OCCRP-Tempo investigation alleges that between 2020 and 2022, companies controlled by Srivastava obtained five preliminary agreements from Indonesia’s Defence Ministry and a state-owned defense company.

The proposed acquisitions reportedly included:

F-15 fighter jets

UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters

C-130 transport aircraft

Joint military command and control systems

Photographs reviewed during the investigation reportedly showed Srivastava attending signing ceremonies alongside Prabowo and executives from one of his companies. However, none of these proposed defense purchases ever moved forward.

Indonesia’s Defence Ministry spokesperson, Rico Sirait, confirmed the existence of the preliminary agreements but emphasized that they were not legally binding. “The entire process of Indonesian defence cooperation and procurement is always carried out with utmost caution, prioritising the principles of good governance, national interest, and compliance with applicable mechanisms and regulations,” Sirait said.

Why Are the Companies Under Scrutiny?

Corporate records cited in the investigation reveal that four companies linked to Srivastava reportedly had no established background in the defense industry. Instead, the report alleges that these companies functioned as shell entities and were later deregistered after failing to meet their tax obligations.

Separately, the United States approved a potential sale of 36 F-15 fighter jets and related equipment to Indonesia in 2022, a package valued at approximately $13.9 billion. The official announcement by the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency made no mention of any companies linked to Srivastava.

What Has Gaurav Srivastava Said?

Srivastava has firmly rejected the allegations. On his website, he denied falsely presenting himself as a CIA officer and described the accusations as “gross fabrications.” He has consistently disputed the claims made in both the lawsuits and the investigative reports.

What Happens Next?

The OCCRP-Tempo investigation has renewed global attention on the safeguards surrounding international defense procurement and the significant influence private intermediaries can wield in high-value government negotiations.