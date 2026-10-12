Who Is Katie Zacharia? Trump Appoints Attorney and Media Advisor as New White House Press Secretary

Washington, DC: United States President Donald Trump announced that conservative commentator and attorney Katie Zacharia will officially begin her term as White House Press Secretary on Columbus Day, Monday, with her inaugural briefing set for Tuesday morning.

In an announcement on Truth Social, President Trump expressed full confidence in Zacharia, confirming that she will hold her introductory news conference on Tuesday at 9:30 AM from the White House Press Briefing Room.

“I am pleased to announce that Katie Zacharia will be beginning her term as press secretary tomorrow, Columbus Day, and will be doing an introductory news conference on Tuesday at 9:30 AM from the press briefing room in the White House,” Trump posted. “Katie has been with me, in spirit, from the very beginning, and will do a fantastic job.”

Trump also took a moment to express gratitude to outgoing press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down from the role in August.

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Trump commended Leavitt for her service, writing, "I just want to pay my respects and thanks to Karoline Leavitt for the fantastic job she has done as White House Press Secretary. Could not have been better!”

Who Is Katie Zacharia?

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Katie Zacharia, 41, is a seasoned attorney and political commentator who brings a blend of legal expertise, government administration, and media savvy to the briefing room podium.

A native of California, Zacharia earned her undergraduate degree from Pepperdine University and her Juris Doctor from the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law.

Before her White House appointment, she served as a senior communications advisor to Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social.

Her public service background includes serving as a spokesperson and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), working under former Secretary Kristi Noem.

In addition to her legal and communications career, Zacharia has been a frequent guest and commentator on conservative news outlets, including Fox News and Newsmax.

Trump praised Zacharia’s instrumental involvement in his political efforts, highlighting her contributions in key swing states where his campaign secured critical victories.

With her legal training, media background, and strong ties to the administration's platform, Zacharia steps into the high-profile position as the primary voice of the White House.