Who Is Kimberly Powell, the Nvidia Executive Linked to CEO Jensen Huang?

California: Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s long-time vice president of healthcare, has been thrust into the global spotlight following reports of an alleged extramarital relationship with the chipmaker’s chief executive, Jensen Huang.

The 48-year-old executive has spent nearly two decades at the artificial intelligence giant. Powell joined Nvidia as a director in 2008 and steadily climbed the corporate ranks, eventually taking the helm of the company’s healthcare division. In her role, she oversees initiatives deploying Nvidia’s chip technology across medical imaging devices, life sciences, and higher education. Critically, she reports directly to Huang.

Allegations and Governance Scrutiny

According to a report by The New York Times citing five current and former Nvidia employees, Powell and the 63-year-old Huang were involved in a romantic relationship. Sources told the newspaper that the two executives—both of whom are married to other people—were seen being affectionate at a hotel in San Jose, California, during Nvidia’s annual developer conference in March, with two sources stating the interaction was captured on video.

Neither Powell, Huang, nor Nvidia has commented on the report. Because Powell is a direct subordinate to the chief executive, the disclosure has raised serious corporate governance concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest over compensation, promotions, and oversight. While Nvidia’s code of conduct does not explicitly ban workplace relationships, it warns employees to avoid conflicts of interest stemming from personal relationships and notes that managers must serve as role models.

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Compounding a Leadership Crisis

The revelations surrounding Powell come just days after Huang admitted in a November 8 email to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife. That initial apology followed intense scrutiny over his separate relationship with Alice Huang, a businesswoman linked to Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed, whom U.S. intelligence officials reportedly identified as a Chinese intelligence asset—an allegation Beijing has denied.

While Nvidia’s board initially indicated Huang would remain CEO during an independent investigation led by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, the emergence of the relationship with Powell has reportedly shifted the board's stance. According to The Wall Street Journal, Nvidia's board is now preparing to remove Huang, triggering a sudden succession crisis for the tech titan.