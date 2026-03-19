Who is Matthew Vandyke? US ‘Mercenary’ Held by NIA Over Alleged Anti-India Links | Image: X

New Delhi: The arrest of American national Matthew VanDyke has opened up a complex investigation involving alleged links to armed groups, cross-border operations, and possible threats to India’s national security.

VanDyke was among seven foreign nationals arrested by the National Investigation Agency in a case related to an alleged conspiracy against India. Officials say the group is suspected of training armed outfits and facilitating operations connected to insurgent networks operating in and around the Northeast.

Controversial Past in Global Conflicts

VanDyke describes himself as a security analyst, war correspondent and documentary filmmaker, but investigators believe his profile goes far beyond that.

According to sources, he has a history of involvement in global conflict zones and has worked as a mercenary instructor, providing “special forces-style” training including guerrilla warfare, tactical combat, and drone operations.

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His name first gained prominence during the Libyan Civil War in 2011, when he joined rebel fighters and was later held captive before escaping.

Organisation and global links

After his experiences in conflict zones, VanDyke founded Sons of Liberty International (SOLI), an organisation that trains and advises armed groups across the world. Investigators say he has also made appeals to foreign fighters and supported insurgent movements in different regions, raising concerns about his role in international networks linked to armed conflicts.

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Allegations of Training And Cross-Border Links

The NIA alleges that VanDyke and the other accused entered India and travelled to northeastern states before illegally crossing into Myanmar to train ethnic armed groups. These groups are believed to have links with banned organisations operating in India, making the case particularly sensitive from a security standpoint.

Officials are also probing claims that drone consignments were routed from Europe to Myanmar via India, potentially for use in training and operations by these armed outfits.

Legal Action And Charges

The NIA has booked VanDyke and other accused under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), India’s primary anti-terror law. The agency is continuing its investigation to uncover funding sources, operational links, and any broader international network connected to the case.

A court in Delhi has granted custody of the accused to allow further interrogation, with officials indicating that the probe is still at a crucial stage.

Diplomatic Response And Ongoing Probe

Authorities are now examining several possible angles behind VanDyke’s presence in India. These include whether Indian territory was used as a transit route, possible links to banned groups, and broader questions of espionage or destabilisation attempts.

Investigators are analysing seized electronic devices and tracking movements to identify local contacts and funding sources. The US Embassy has acknowledged awareness of the case but has not commented further, citing privacy considerations.

Wider Implications

VanDyke’s arrest has raised concerns about the growing role of foreign operatives in regional conflicts and the potential use of Indian territory in cross-border insurgent activities.