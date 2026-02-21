Who is Neal Katyal? Indian-American Lawyer Behind Supreme Court Tariff Setback for Trump

Who is Neal Katyal? Indian-American Lawyer Behind the Supreme Court Tariff Victory | Image: X

New Delhi: Neal Katyal, an Indian-American constitutional lawyer and former Acting US Solicitor General, has emerged at the center of a landmark ruling that struck down significant portions of President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariff” framework.

Katyal argued the case challenging the executive branch’s authority to impose tariffs without congressional approval, a move the US Supreme Court ultimately ruled unconstitutional.

Former Acting US Solicitor General

Neal Katyal previously served as Acting US Solicitor General, the federal government’s top courtroom advocate before the US Supreme Court.

Over the years, he has argued dozens of cases before the nation’s highest court and is widely regarded as one of the country’s foremost constitutional litigators.

Professor of National Security Law

Beyond the courtroom, Katyal is the Paul and Patricia Saunders Professor of National Security Law at Georgetown University Law Center. His academic work has long focused on executive power, national security law, and the constitutional structure that governs the balance between the branches of government.

Partner at Milbank LLP

Katyal is also a partner at the global law firm Milbank LLP, and in the tariff case, he worked alongside a legal team that included Colleen Roh Sinzdak and Sami Ilagan to challenge what plaintiffs described as unconstitutional taxation by the executive branch.

The case was backed by the Liberty Justice Center and a group of five small business owners who argued that the president lacked authority to unilaterally impose taxes.

Hails Ruling as Victory for Separation of Powers

Following the ruling, Katyal described the decision as a decisive victory for constitutional governance.

In a statement on X, he wrote, “Today, the US Supreme Court stood up for the rule of law and Americans everywhere. Its message was simple: presidents are powerful, but our Constitution is more powerful still. In America, only Congress can impose taxes on the American people. The US Supreme Court gave us everything we asked for in our legal case. Everything.”

He further said the case was about protecting constitutional structure rather than targeting any one president, calling it a reaffirmation of the principle that taxing authority rests exclusively with Congress under Article I of the Constitution.

Verdict Strikes Blow to Trump’s Tariff Regime

The Supreme Court’s decision struck down large portions of Trump’s tariff framework, which had imposed variable levies on imports from dozens of trading partners. The ruling invalidated significant elements of the policy and opened the door to potential refund claims from companies that had paid tariffs now deemed unlawful.