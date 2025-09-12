Who is Sushila Karki, Nepal's Former Chief Justice, Set to Be Sworn In as Interim Prime Minister? | Image: X

Kathmandu, Nepal: Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, appointed as head of the interim government, is set to take her oath of office on Friday, following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation amid violent Gen-Z protests.

Nepal’s Parliament has been dissolved. The swearing-in ceremony of Karki will be held at the President's residence, Sheetal Niwas, at 8:45 PM (local time), according to Nepal News.

This development dispels speculation about who would serve as caretaker prime minister after the collapse of the Oli government.

Karki's candidacy has garnered strong support from the Gen-Z movement that shook the nation, with youth praising her honesty and integrity.

Who is Sushila Karki?

Sushila Karki, Nepal's first and only female Chief Justice, serving from July 2016 to June 2017, is renowned for her integrity and landmark judgments on transitional justice and electoral disputes.

She began practicing law in 1979, became a senior advocate in 2007, and served as a Supreme Court Justice from 2009. In 2016, she made history as Nepal’s first female Chief Justice.

Born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar, Karki holds degrees in political science and law. She studied at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in India. She has served as a lecturer at Tribhuvan University and currently works as an academic and legal commentator.

Following talks between Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel, Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel, and Gen-Z movement representatives, Karki was chosen as caretaker prime minister for the interim government. Her independence and lack of direct political affiliations have boosted her acceptance among Nepal's youth, who believe her legal expertise can stabilize the ongoing unrest.

Meanwhile, Nepal's parliament was dissolved amid widespread Gen-Z protests against corruption and political instability, following Oli's forced resignation. While a key demand of the protesters, the dissolution has sparked debate, with some political parties calling for a constitutional resolution and civil society urging adherence to legal procedures.

Gen-Z leaders, who spearheaded the anti-government protests, demanded parliament's dissolution and constitutional amendments to reflect the will of the people.

What Do Nepalese Think About Sushila Karki?

Karki is widely respected for her stance against judicial and political corruption.

Kathmandu resident Nanda Prasad Tiwari expressed optimism about her leadership on Friday.

"The criminal activities during this crisis will be controlled, and the good governance we’ve long awaited will finally be realized. Hopes are high," he said. "As interim leader, she can make the state corruption-free, hold timely elections, and guide the nation toward prosperity," Tiwari told ANI.

Kathmandu resident Bimala Khatiwada welcomed Nepal’s first female interim prime minister: "As a Nepali woman, I’m thrilled to see a woman with a legal background in this role," she said.

"I expect peace to prevail soon and trust she will call elections on time to resolve the crisis. I extend my good wishes to Sushila Karki," she added.

Support for Karki comes amid frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity, which fueled protests since September 8, triggered by a social media ban.

On Thursday, Gen-Z protest leaders collectively endorsed Karki as their nominee for interim prime minister, citing her integrity and independence.

"We are protesting against rampant corruption," said Gen-Z leader Diwakar Dangal, echoing the frustrations of thousands of young Nepalese.

Gen-Z leader Junal Gadal emphasized Karki’s suitability: "She is the best option to lead the country during this transition."

Gen-Z leader Anil Baniya added, "We’re not trying to change the constitution but to amend it as needed. Through online surveys, Gen-Z leaders chose Karki. Within six months, we will head to elections."