Who Is Tiffany Fong? Crypto Influencer Who Refused to Carry Elon Musk’s Child: What Went Wrong Between Them

Washington DC: Crypto commentator Tiffany Fong, known for her bold reporting in the digital asset space, recently found herself at the centre of a social media storm involving none other than tech mogul Elon Musk. The controversy stems from a report by the Wall Street Journal, that Musk privately proposed the idea of having a child with her—an offer Fong ultimately declined, sparking speculations and personal fallout.

The drama began in late 2024 when Musk abruptly unfollowed Fong on X, sparking rumours about their connection. While one viral post jokingly claimed she was pregnant with Musk’s 17th child, Fong quickly shot it down. “As far as I know, I am not pregnant, but thank you!!!” she replied on X, clarifying that the two had never met in person.

What Went Wrong Between Fong and Musk?

According to the report, Fong had confided in fellow content creator Ashley St. Clair about Musk’s private messages. St. Clair, who herself made headlines in early 2024 after claiming Musk had fathered her child, was among the first to hear about the situation. Fong also shared fears that rejecting Musk could negatively affect her earnings.

When Musk learned that Fong had discussed his messages with others, he reportedly reprimanded her for a lack of discretion and unfollowed her on social media. The consequences were immediate: a noticeable dip in her engagement and earnings from the platform followed, especially given that her X account had been a major source of revenue.

Who Is Tiffany Fong?

Tiffany Fong is a self-described “reluctant crypto journalist” who entered the public spotlight after losing $200,000 in the Celsius Network collapse. Her viral YouTube video on the topic in 2022 marked the beginning of her influence in the crypto community.

A graduate of USC’s communications program, Fong expanded her reach during the FTX scandal by landing exclusive interviews with founder Sam Bankman-Fried during his house arrest. She was entrusted with hundreds of pages of private documents by SBF, portions of which she later leaked to The New York Times, influencing the high-profile trial.

Elon Musk is already the father of 13 children with three different women, including author Justine Musk, musician Grimes, and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. He has faced public scrutiny over his growing number of children and unconventional family arrangements.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ashley St. Clair claimed in February 2025 that Musk had fathered her child. Though Musk denied knowing for certain, he stated on X, “I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out.” He added that he had already given St. Clair $2.5 million and was providing $500,000 annually for child support, despite no court order.