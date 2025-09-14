Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Far-Right Activist Leading London’s 100,000-Strong Anti-Immigration Rally

London: Tommy Robinson has spent years in and out of courts and prisons, but on Saturday he was back where he thrives; at the center of a major protest.

At a "Unite the Kingdom" event led by Robinson, over 100,000 people marched through the heart of London. One of the biggest right-wing audiences Britain has seen in years attended the event, which organizers touted as a free speech protest.

The protesters carried wooden crosses, St. George's flags, and Union Jacks. There were cries in Robinson's favor as well as offensive chants aimed at Keir Starmer, the leader of Labour. Robinson's supporters were separated from a 5,000-person counter-march organized by Stand Up To Racism by scuffles, assaults, and attempts to break through barriers, according to police.

Controversial Career Marked by Convictions and Extremism

The 41-year-old Robinson, whose actual name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has made a career out of anger. He has acknowledged that he is upset with Islam and immigration to Britain, and the media in general, and the way the police have handled him. He has also acknowledged that, despite requesting financial assistance, he wasted donations on drinks, alcohol, and parties.

Robinson continues to play a significant role in British politics in spite of numerous judicial defeats. In 2009, he established the English Defence League, a street movement that frequently descended into violence. The organization was soon linked to football hooliganism and violent altercations. Robinson remained an activist and online campaigner after resigning as leader in 2013 due to growing extremism.

His criminal history includes numerous convictions for contempt of court, violence, and mortgage fraud. He was imprisoned for livestreaming outside of a trial in 2018. He was given an 18-month prison in 2024 for violating a High Court decision that prohibited him from making false statements about a Syrian refugee again. Robinson exhibited no remorse, according to a judge who called his acts a "deliberate and flagrant breach of the court's orders."

He has also been plagued by financial difficulties. Despite receiving thousands of pounds in gifts from his fans, Robinson acknowledged gambling away substantial sums of money when he declared bankruptcy in 2021.

Banned, Bankrupt but Back: Robinson’s Enduring Influence Online