Who Is Yulia Svyrydenko? President Zelenskyy’s Pick for Ukraine’s Next Prime Minister

In a significant political shift, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has nominated Yulia Svyrydenko as the country's next Prime Minister. If the Ukrainian Parliament approves her appointment, she will become the second woman to hold this position in Ukraine’s history, following Yulia Tymoshenko.

This move is expected to be easily approved by Parliament, as Zelenskyy’s party has a majority there.

In addition to this, Zelenskyy has suggested that the current Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, take on the role of Defence Minister, praising his qualifications for the important job.

Who is Yulia Svyrydenko?

Yulia Svyrydenko is currently the First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister of Ukraine. Throughout the war with Russia, she has played a key role in shaping Ukraine’s economic policies and strengthening international partnerships.

She worked closely with the US, especially in negotiating a mineral deal with the Trump administration, where she helped Ukraine secure better terms. According to former Ukrainian Economic Minister Timofey Mylovanov, Svyrydenko was the main leader in these talks and was crucial in making the agreement happen.

She has also contributed significantly to Ukraine’s economic recovery, helping to develop the defense industry and building partnerships with European countries.

What Will Svyrydenko Do as Prime Minister?

If confirmed as Prime Minister, Svyrydenko has outlined her priorities. She intends to focus on strengthening Ukraine’s economy, increasing support for the Ukrainian people, and boosting local weapons production. She plans to reduce unnecessary government spending and improve the country’s defense capabilities.

In a recent Instagram post, Svyrydenko emphasized that her main goal is to ensure Ukraine’s defense and security, guarantee stability, and make the state more efficient. She believes Ukraine should become one of the strongest economies in Europe, and that every Ukrainian military member and veteran deserves the nation’s respect.

Svyrydenko’s Career Journey

Svyrydenko was born on December 25, 1985, in Chernihiv, Ukraine. She studied economics at the National University of Trade and Economics in Kyiv and started her career as an economist in the private real estate sector in 2008.

In 2011, she moved to China to lead Chernihiv’s trade mission in Wuxi, where she helped attract foreign investments. By 2015, Svyrydenko began her career in public service, first as an advisor to local government and later as head of the economic development department in Chernihiv.

In 2017, she became deputy governor of Chernihiv and played a key role in attracting $340 million in foreign investments. By 2019, President Zelenskyy recognized her talents and appointed her Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs. A year later, she was promoted to First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister, just months before Russia’s invasion.