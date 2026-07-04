Who Is Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani? Whose Tiny Coffin Lies Beside Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's In Tehran

Tehran: As thousands of mourners gathered on Friday at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran for the state funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a deeply heartbreaking visual emerged as the defining image of the national memorial.

Khamenei's coffin was carried into the complex, draped in the flag of the Islamic Republic with his black turban placed on top. Placed directly beside the massive, flag-draped caskets of the country's top clerical and military leaders was a single, tiny coffin.

The child inside was Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, the 14-month-old granddaughter of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. On Friday, her small coffin, draped in the national flag, was displayed along with her framed photo.

The toddler, born in December 2024, was among several members of Khamenei’s immediate family killed on February 28, 2026, during the devastating airstrike on the Supreme Leader’s compound in Tehran.

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The strike, which claimed the life of the 86-year-old leader, also killed Boshra Khamenei (Khamenei's eldest daughter and Zahra's mother), Mesbah Bagheri Kani (Khamenei's son-in-law), and Zahra Haddad-Adel (the wife of Iran's current Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei).

While the state has heavily organised the mass funeral to project political resilience and theocratic continuity after a four-month delay caused by active war conditions, the small tricolour-draped casket brought a profound sense of raw, human grief to the highly politicised event.

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A framed photograph of the infant, wide-eyed and smiling, sat propped against floral arrangements at the foot of the bier, drawing weeping crowds who paused to touch the fabric for a traditional blessing.

Khamenei's remains arrived in Tehran on Friday for six days of public funeral ceremonies planned in cities across Iran and Iraq.

His casket was draped in a red flag inscribed with “Ya Hussein”, a direct reference to the historic martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, traditionally signifying both deep mourning and a demand for justice.

His remains will be carried across cities in Iran and neighbouring Iraq. Hundreds of supporters of the Islamic Republic were already waiting on Friday evening outside Tehran's Grand Mosalla ahead of its opening to the public today