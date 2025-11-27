Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal? Afghan Migrant Identified as Washington, DC Shooter

Authorities have identified 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan migrant, as the suspected gunman in Wednesday’s shooting near the White House. | Image: Republic

Washington: Authorities have identified 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan migrant, as the suspected gunman in Wednesday’s shooting near the White House that left two National Guard soldiers critically injured. The incident unfolded in the early afternoon near 17th and I Streets NW — a high-security zone just steps from the presidential complex.

According to federal officials, Lakanwal allegedly opened fire at around 2:15 PM near 17th and I Streets NW - a high-security zone just steps from the presidential complex, where National Guard personnel were stationed as part of ongoing security deployments in Washington, DC.

Two Guard members were critically injured before another officer returned fire and struck the suspect. Lakanwal was taken into custody after receiving medical treatment and remains hospitalized under armed guard. Investigators confirmed he acted alone.

Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal?

According to officials, Lakanwal arrived in the United States in 2021 under a humanitarian parole program created after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Records show he had been living in Washington state before arriving in the capital.

Investigators are reviewing his immigration background, communications, travel history, and any possible ideological motivations. So far, there is no confirmation of organizational links, although counterterrorism units are now involved in the inquiry.

Trump also called for his government to re-examine Afghan immigrants who entered the United States during the former President Joe Biden's administration.

"This heinous assault was an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror", Trump said in pre-taped remarks from Florida. "We must now re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden".