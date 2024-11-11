sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |

Published 17:33 IST, November 11th 2024

WHO Says Mpox Cases in Congo's Epicenter May Be 'Plateauing'

The World Health Organization said mpox cases in the region of Congo where a new and more infectious variant was first detected appear to be “plateauing,” even as the virus continues to increase in other regions of the country, as well as in Burundi and Uganda.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Representative image.
Representative image. | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

17:33 IST, November 11th 2024