Republic World

Published 17:33 IST, November 11th 2024
WHO Says Mpox Cases in Congo's Epicenter May Be 'Plateauing'
The World Health Organization said mpox cases in the region of Congo where a new and more infectious variant was first detected appear to be “plateauing,” even as the virus continues to increase in other regions of the country, as well as in Burundi and Uganda.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image. | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
17:33 IST, November 11th 2024