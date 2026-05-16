Who Was Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki? ISIS Second-in-Command Killed In Joint US-Nigerian Operation

Washington: US President Donald Trump announced that a senior Islamic State commander was eliminated in a targeted operation in Nigeria by US forces working with Nigerian security personnel.

The mission reportedly resulted in the death of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described by Trump as the second-in-command of ISIS globally.

Trump announced the news on his social media account, Truth Social, where he described the operation and praised the cooperative efforts of the Nigerian and US soldiers in the strike.

Who was Al-Minuki? What was his role in ISIS?

Al-Minuki was born in Borno State, Nigeria, in 1982, according to The Office of Foreign Assets Control, which imposes economic restrictions on people and organisations, including terrorists and drug dealers.

Advertisement

In 2023, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was subject to US sanctions due to his affiliation with the Islamic State group, which continues to have a significant presence in several regions of West Africa.

Since Mamman Nur, the leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), was killed in 2018, Al-Minuki is said to have been an ISIS regional commander.

Advertisement

Within this regional faction, he managed operations for the strategic Lake Chad division of ISIS's General Directorate of Provinces (GDP).

The Lake Chad region has long been a volatile hub for insurgent activity, making Al-Minuki's leadership role there central to the group's regional and global ambitions.

When placing him on its list of "global terrorists" in 2023, the US State Department identified him as a senior ISIS official based in the Sahel and a member of the organisation's General Directorate of Provinces, the administrative body that provides financial and operational direction globally.

According to the US federal register, the former Biden administration classified Nigerian national Al-Minuki as a "specially designated global terrorist" in 2023.

Nigerian Targeted Operation

Trump claims that US military personnel, working with the Nigerian Armed Forces, thoroughly planned and carried out the operation.

He asserted that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was actively involved in organising attacks against people and US interests, and that he was crucial to ISIS's worldwide operations.

He asserted that the organisation's global structure would be severely undermined if the militants were eliminated.

He added that the group's capacity to plan operations and launch attacks throughout Africa and beyond would be diminished if the ISIS commander were removed.

According to Trump, the militant thought he could avoid detection by hiding in Africa, but US forces were able to find him through intelligence tracking.

Trump hailed the mission as a major victory in the battle against international terrorism, even though independent confirmation of the strike details has not yet been made public.

In closing, he commended the participating armed forces and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to eradicating terrorist threats wherever they may be found.

Connections To Militant Organisations

Regional experts claim that al-Minuki's connection with Abubakar Shekau, the commander of Boko Haram, was problematic.

Shekau turned down an ISIS request to send fighters to Libya at some point between March 2015 and early 2016.

Rather, fighters were dispatched by ISWAP's Lake Chad area commander, al-Minuki. According to the Counter Extremism Project, his actions worsened relations with Shekau, who disliked individuals who wanted stronger links with ISIS.

Official U.S. Sanctions and Designation

Because of his significant role in coordinating global terror finance and logistics, the United States government took decisive administrative action against him.

In June 2023, the U.S. State Department officially labelled Al-Minuki a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

The SDGT designation is a powerful counter-terrorism tool used by the United States to isolate individuals and groups.

For Al-Minuki, this label effectively blocks any assets he may hold under U.S. jurisdiction and prohibits American citizens or financial institutions from engaging in any transactions with him.

The June 2023 designation by the State Department underscores the threat Al-Minuki posed not only to West Africa but to international security as a whole.