Who Was Joshua Jahn? Dallas ICE Shooter Identified After Deadly Attack

A 29-year-old man from Texas, Joshua Jahn has been identified as the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas.

The attack took place early Wednesday morning, leaving one detainee dead and two others critically injured before Jahn took his own life.

Attack From Rooftop Targeted Migrants

According to law enforcement, Jahn acted alone and fired shots from the rooftop of a nearby immigration attorney’s office. He opened fire on an unmarked ICE transport van carrying detainees. Authorities confirmed that all three victims were migrants in ICE custody.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that the gunman "fired indiscriminately" at the van and the building. Bullet holes were found in the windows of the ICE facility as well. No law enforcement officers or ICE staff were injured during the incident.

Evidence of Anti-ICE Sentiment

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed that investigators recovered ammunition at the scene with messages such as “Anti-ICE” written on the bullet casings in blue ink. Authorities are treating the incident as a politically motivated act of violence.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has since ordered increased security at ICE facilities nationwide, citing a rise in targeted threats.

Shooter's Background: A Troubled Path

Joshua Jahn’s brother, Noah, spoke publicly after the incident, describing him as someone who had not shown strong political opinions. “He didn’t have strong feelings about ICE as far as I knew,” Noah told NBC News.

Jahn was reportedly unemployed at the time and previously worked as a computer coder. He had plans to move in with his parents in Oklahoma. Despite his ability to use a rifle from Boy Scouts training, his brother claimed, “He’s not a marksman, that’s for sure.”

Jahn had a criminal history, including a 2015 arrest for felony marijuana distribution. Voter records showed he was registered as an independent and last voted in the Democratic primary in 2020.

Investigation Continues

Officials continue to investigate the motive behind the shooting. A sign found on Jahn’s car referenced nuclear fallout, suggesting possible mental health concerns or erratic behavior.

FBI Special Agent Joe Rothrock confirmed that the attack is being investigated as an act of targeted violence. Patel added that the early evidence points to an ideological motive against law enforcement.

The shooting has sparked strong political reactions. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called it an attack on law enforcement, while Vice President JD Vance urged an end to hostility against agencies like ICE.