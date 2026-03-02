Who Was Khamenei's Wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, Who Succumbed To Her Injuries In US-Israel Strikes? | Image: X

Tehran: Iran’s deceased Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, has succumbed to her injuries after reportedly sustaining serious injuries during the US–Israeli strikes. According to Iran’s state media outlet, she has "attained martyrdom" after the US-Israel attacks on Iran.

The news of her death comes after the killing of Khamenei, 86, in the attacks executed by the US and Israel on Saturday.

Who was Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh?

Born into a religious family in Mashhad, the second-largest city in Iran, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh's father, Mohammad Esmaeil Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, was a businessman, while her brother, Hassan Khojaste Bagherzadeh was the deputy director at the IRIB, Iran's state broadcaster.

Reports indicate that Bagherzadeh met Khamenei in 1964 in a private event, and got married in 1965. Their sermon was reportedly delivered by Mohammad Hadi Milani, an esteemed cleric.

Advertisement

According to reports, Bagherzadeh was discreet in public and rarely participated in official functions and kept to her family and religious obligations. The couple had six children together, four sons and two daughters.

Who Else Died In The Strikes

Iran's Fars News Agency reported that several members of Khamenei's family died in the attacks. Khamenei's daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter were killed, the Fars News Agency said on Sunday. The identities of the remaining deceased family members have not been officially confirmed.

Advertisement

Iran's Minister of Defence, Aziz Nasirzadeh, commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mohammad Pakpour, and several others, were reportedly killed in the strikes.